Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $194,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 11.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS opened at $404.65 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.59.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

