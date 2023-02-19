Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 536,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 91,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $60,258,774 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.