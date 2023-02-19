Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.