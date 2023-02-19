Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

ADEVF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

