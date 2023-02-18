Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,737,000 after buying an additional 797,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after buying an additional 56,971 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ziff Davis

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.