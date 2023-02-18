Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 308.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 161,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

