William Blair Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

ROKU stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

