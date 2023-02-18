West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $279.18, but opened at $312.58. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $322.52, with a volume of 287,163 shares.
The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.
In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
