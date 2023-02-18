Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $330.00 and last traded at $325.64, with a volume of 128885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.62.

The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,046 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.91.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

