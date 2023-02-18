Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.9% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.