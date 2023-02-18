Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

