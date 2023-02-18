Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $915,136.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $559.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

