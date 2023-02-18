The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.94

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 71896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

