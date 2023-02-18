The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.02

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 121141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

