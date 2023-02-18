The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 17,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

