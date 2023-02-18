Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.88

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$61.88 and last traded at C$61.28, with a volume of 1416788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.25.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$53.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$30.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

