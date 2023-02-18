SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $163.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $152.24 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

