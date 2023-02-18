Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King decreased their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $924.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

