Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,021 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 161,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.