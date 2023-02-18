Ronald J. Oscher Sells 6,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AME stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

