Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 1.4 %

Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

