Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.