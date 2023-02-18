Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $37.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Roblox Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

