ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RMD opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.