Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.93

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and traded as low as $15.93. Repsol shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 51,826 shares changing hands.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.50 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

