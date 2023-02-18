Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 84,820 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.80 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

