Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 795 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HCI Group worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 160.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $52.40 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

