Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,032 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 214.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Crown Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

