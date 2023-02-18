Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.