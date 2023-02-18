Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,705 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,813 shares of company stock valued at $27,667,033. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

