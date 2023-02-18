Prudential Financial Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NOG stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

