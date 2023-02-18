Prudential Financial Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SXT shares. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

