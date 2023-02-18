Prudential Financial Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ALX Oncology worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $7.64 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.