Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $47.51. Pegasystems shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 275,635 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.84%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.