Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

