Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,881.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

