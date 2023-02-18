NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,219,897 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
