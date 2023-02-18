New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of NMI worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in NMI by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NMI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

