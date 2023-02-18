New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,010 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

