New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,335 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Enova International worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENVA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

