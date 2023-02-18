Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $42.34

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.34, but opened at $47.25. Natera shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 831,844 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

