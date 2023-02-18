Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,944 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Trading Up 2.3 %

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

NYSE MCY opened at $36.54 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.71%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

