Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $58.54 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $972.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

