Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Thryv by 117.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv Price Performance

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.00. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

