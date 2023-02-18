Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.