Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 681 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.14. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

