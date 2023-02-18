Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

