Michael J. Covey Sells 20,500 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

