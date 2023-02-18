Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 308.8% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.0% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 161,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

