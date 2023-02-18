Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.48 and last traded at $102.43, with a volume of 45208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

